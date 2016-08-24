Car chase ends in shooting

A chase on Highway 287, Wednesday afternoon ended with authorities’ open fire on a vehicle.

Police started a routine traffic stop in Childress County when the vehicle took off and started heading south on Highway 287.

During the chase a Department of Public Safety unit set up road spikes on Highway 287, heading south bound, just west of Quanah in Hardman County.

The driver was able to maneuver around the spikes and continued heading south.

Officials later then shot the vehicle causing it to finally come to a stop.

One person was arrested at the scene, but the other man was air lifted to United Regional Hospital for gun-shot injuries.

Trooper Dan Buesing said, the injuries were not life threatening.