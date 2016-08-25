Plane clips utility wires near FM 368

Just after 10a.m. on Thursday, a plane clipped a line of utility wires on Fm 368 just north of Burnett Park, near Iowa Park.

A cropduster plane pilot clipped some power the lines, knocking them down.

The plane continued on and did not suffer any damage meanwhile, Oncor workers are on the scene repairing those downed lines.

The Oncor power outage map did not show any outages in the area at the time of this publication.

