Woman hit by car on 13th and Burnett

A woman was taken to the hospital early on Thursday morning after being hit by a car on 13th and Burnett street in Wichita Falls.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said the driver was headed down the 1200 block of 13th Street and didn't see the woman crossing the road and hit her.

The woman went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.



Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved