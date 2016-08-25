The Meals on Wheels Association of America (first known as NAMP, the National Association of Meal Programs) has been a prevalent organization throughout the nation since 1954, when the first senior meal program was established in Philadelphia, PA.

With the enactment of the Older Americans Act in 1972, a platform was developed around concerted efforts for senior nutrition; and in 1974, members of various senior nutrition programs met in Washington, D.C., creating the National Organization of Home Delivered and Congregate Meal Programs.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ via thekitchenwf.org All Rights Reserved