Former Graham teacher's aide sentenced in inappropriate relationship case

A former teacher's aide in Graham accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student was sentenced.

Alison Amber Oliver was sentenced to 10 years in prison but that was suspended for 10 years of community supervision.

Special prosecutor Chuck Smith said Oliver will not be going free. The judge ordered Oliver to spend six months in the Stephens County Jail and to perform 720 hours of community service as part of her probation.

She will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.

Oliver pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual assault of a child two of which were added in January. The 37-year-old was accused of being in a relationship with an eighth grader while she was a teacher's aide with the Graham Junior High.

The alleged relationship started during summer of 2015,

The relationship was uncovered after a nude photo was circulating the school. The photo was rumored to be that of Allison Oliver, according to the documents. A student claims he obtained the nude photo over Snapchat (a phone app), after allegedly telling Oliver he knew about the relationship she had with another student. If she didn't send a nude photo, the student would go to school officials.

The student claimed, after each encounter, he attempted to separate himself from her, according to documents. However, Oliver kept sending him messages, eventually claiming she loved him.

This case is among a growing number of inappropriate relationships between student and educator across Texas. Over the past six years, the cases have increased 33-percent, according to the Texas Education Agency.

