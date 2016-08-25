Revitalizing Downtown Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- Community members and officials gathered at the Wichita Falls Travel Center for a presentation involving the revitalization of Downtown Wichita Falls. Paris Rutherford, President of Catalyst Urban Development believes Downtown Wichita Falls has a very promising future.

The new plans involve a hotel and better parking near Kay Yeager Coliseum. The plan will also make downtown greener; by planting trees and flowers along roads and sidewalks. Roadways will also be redesigned to make transportation easier for downtown drivers.

A study conducted for the presentation showed a large number of Millennial living in Wichita Falls, which Rutherford said is important to have when revitalizing a city. With plans that could also include new off campus housing for MSU students.

Wendy Shabay, Vice President of Freese and Nichols, said people today are always looking for fun and exciting places and that is what they hope to create in Downtown Wichita Falls.

