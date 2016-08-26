Traffic Changes during HHH - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Traffic Changes during HHH

Road Closings

Friday:  4:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

  • All 6th Street traffic will be detoured to Burnett.
  • Scott and Lamar from 2nd to 6th will be closed
  • Travis from 6th to 4th will be closed.
  • 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th streets will be closed between Travis and Scott.

 
Saturday: 4:30 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

(cross downtown access will be officer directed at 7th and Lamar and at 11th and Scott)

  • Lamar from 2nd to 11th, Lincoln from Scott to Burkburnett, all numbered Streets from 2nd to
  • 11th between Lamar and Scott will be closed.
  • 4:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.  Scott from Lincoln to 12th will be closed.
  • 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.  Scott from 7th to Lincoln, Indiana from 13th to 11th.

Sunday: 6:00 a.m - 5 p.m

  • 6th Street closed from Travis to Scott
  • 5th Street Closed from Burnett to Scott
  • Burnett Street closed from 5th from 5th to 4th


Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved 

Powered by Frankly