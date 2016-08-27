Finish Line Fun: Hotter'N Hell post ride fun

Hotter'N Hell has been in full swing all weekend. People from around the world are in Wichita Falls for one of the oldest and largest cycling events in the nation - but just because the riders cross the finish line doesn't mean the fun is over.

Finish Line Village is packed. Adjacent to the Hotter'N Hell Endurance Ride finish line and the Consumer Show at the MPEC - there's food and entertainment and a palpable feeling in the air...that can only be described as fun.

"This event has always represented fun to me - everybody is friendly. No one is mad. And it's just a great crowd."

Riders crossing the finish are met by cheering crowds - it's now time for a well-deserved celebration.

"I made it! Woooo! Yes!"

A fountain by the finish line refreshes riders and whoever feels like cooling off.

"It's just an awesome experience. This is my 4th year in a row."

Randy Williams came to see his brother ride in the event. He says he's having a blast at Finish Line Village.

"Everybody here in Wichita Falls has been so nice. We are just having a wonderful time."

Live entertainment added to the celebratory mood. Many who attended said they were just looking forward to relaxing and enjoying the day with friends and family.

"I'm just going to walk around a bit with my little girl and give her my medal because I know she's going to want it. Just walk around a little and say hi to everyone because everyone is here."

Whether a rider, spectator or vendor - there is one common denominator among all...most plans after today's Hotter'N Hell event...include fun.

