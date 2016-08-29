WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM
These individuals are wanted as of 08-29-2016
John Allen Carnley
White Male
DOB: 10-31-79 Bro/Blu
204 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall
Wanted For: Attorney Off Bond - Forgery
Kayla Renee Smith
White Female
DOB: 11-03-83 Bro/Hzl
110 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture – Frad Use/Poss Ident Info # items less than 5
Aaron Saldana
Hispanic Male
DOB: 01-06-87 Blk/Bro
315 Lbs. / 5’07” Tall
Wanted For: Violation Of Probation – Assault Family/Household Member W/Previous Conv
Brad Alan Baber
White Male
DOB: 05-18-79 Red/Grn
135 Lbs. / 5’04” Tall
Wanted For: Agg Assault W/ Deadly Weapon
Gary Wayne Kissner
White Male
DOB: 03-06-68 Bro/Blu
145 Lbs. / 5’07” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation – Sexual Assault of a Child
IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities.
If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll-free by dialing #888.
You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.
You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.
