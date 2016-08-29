WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 08-29-2016

John Allen Carnley White Male DOB: 10-31-79 Bro/Blu 204 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall Wanted For: Attorney Off Bond - Forgery Kayla Renee Smith White Female DOB: 11-03-83 Bro/Hzl 110 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture – Frad Use/Poss Ident Info # items less than 5 Aaron Saldana Hispanic Male DOB: 01-06-87 Blk/Bro 315 Lbs. / 5’07” Tall Wanted For: Violation Of Probation – Assault Family/Household Member W/Previous Conv Brad Alan Baber White Male DOB: 05-18-79 Red/Grn 135 Lbs. / 5’04” Tall Wanted For: Agg Assault W/ Deadly Weapon Gary Wayne Kissner White Male DOB: 03-06-68 Bro/Blu 145 Lbs. / 5’07” Tall Wanted For: Violation of Probation – Sexual Assault of a Child

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities.



If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll-free by dialing #888.



You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.



You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.



Crime Stoppers: citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place.



Together we can make a difference.

