WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 08-29-2016

John Allen Carnley

White Male

DOB:  10-31-79  Bro/Blu

204 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall

Wanted For: Attorney Off Bond - Forgery

Kayla Renee Smith

White Female

DOB:  11-03-83  Bro/Hzl

110 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture – Frad Use/Poss Ident Info # items less than 5

Aaron Saldana

Hispanic Male

DOB: 01-06-87  Blk/Bro

315 Lbs. / 5’07” Tall

Wanted For: Violation Of Probation – Assault Family/Household Member W/Previous Conv

Brad Alan Baber

White Male

DOB: 05-18-79  Red/Grn

135 Lbs. / 5’04” Tall

Wanted For: Agg Assault W/ Deadly Weapon

Gary Wayne Kissner

White Male

DOB: 03-06-68  Bro/Blu

145 Lbs. / 5’07” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation – Sexual Assault of a Child

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities. 

If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll-free by dialing #888.

You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.

You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers: citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place.

Together we can make a difference.

