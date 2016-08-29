First day for MSU - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

First day for MSU

Classes start for MSU student on Monday Classes start for MSU student on Monday

Classes were back is session today at Midwestern State University and for the new and returning students, campus looked a little different than in years past.

Over the summer MSU added a new residence hall and renovation to the dining hall. The new residence hall will house over 500 students and include community lounges and study areas.

To help students each year with the transition to college life, the office of Student Development hosts Stampede Week. The week-long event is held during the first week of class and allows students to become better acclimated to the MSU campus.

Kammy Dean, Director of Student Development, believes the addition of Legacy Hall will help with students with their transition to living on a college campus.

Dean said, “It has really added to the collegian feel for our on-campus students.”

MSU also has announced the plans for a new Health and Human Science building. The plans are still in the early stages and the project is expected to cost roughly $29.2 million dollars. Newschannel Six will continue to cover this story throughout construction.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-09-14 14:48:09 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:30:11 GMT

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

  • Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:25 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:25:42 GMT

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

  • Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:21:15 GMT
    (Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)(Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly