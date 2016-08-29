First day for MSU

Classes were back is session today at Midwestern State University and for the new and returning students, campus looked a little different than in years past.

Over the summer MSU added a new residence hall and renovation to the dining hall. The new residence hall will house over 500 students and include community lounges and study areas.

To help students each year with the transition to college life, the office of Student Development hosts Stampede Week. The week-long event is held during the first week of class and allows students to become better acclimated to the MSU campus.

Kammy Dean, Director of Student Development, believes the addition of Legacy Hall will help with students with their transition to living on a college campus.

Dean said, “It has really added to the collegian feel for our on-campus students.”

MSU also has announced the plans for a new Health and Human Science building. The plans are still in the early stages and the project is expected to cost roughly $29.2 million dollars. Newschannel Six will continue to cover this story throughout construction.