See more in Downtown Seymour

(SEYMOUR, TX) -- For the city of Seymour tourists will soon be able to see and do much more in historical downtown. Currently for the city of Seymour, its main attraction is the Whiteside Museum of Natural History.

As the shadows of history begin to fade in Downtown Seymour, city officials have new plans to help bring the history of Seymour back to life.

Over the next few years city officials hope that downtown renovations will give new opportunities for business owners and the city to grow.

During August’s city council meeting, Seymour Economic Development Director, Lauren Bush, announced a new project in place the city hopes will bring in new tourists to the city.

Part of that plan involves a new park next to city hall filled with musical instruments and a billboard inviting people “Do More and See More”, in Seymour.

New bricks will also be replaced on North Washington Street with the addition of trees and plant boxes to create a greener feel along sidewalks and roadways.

Bush said the new plans are not to erase the history of downtown Seymour, but rather preserve it and share with tourists.

“We want to encourage growth, new ideas, imagination and creativity, but at the same time have that same historical feel,” said Bush

The city does not have an exact cost for the project, but estimates close to $5,000 for each block. Bush said, the city will look to apply for grants and hold community fundraisers to help cover the cost.

