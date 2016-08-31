Moby-Dick simulcast at Kay Yeager Coliseum

The Dallas Opera is bringing a favorite to life in November and give the people of Wichita Falls a chance to join in. The company will be doing a production of Moby-Dick on Friday, November 4th, with a free simulcast of the production at the Kay Yeager Coliseum.

The simulcast event will allow patrons to view the production of the Moby-Dick live from Dallas on a large viewing screen.

The simulcast is being offered through the support of The Priddy Foundation, a philanthropic organization based in Wichita Falls, whose mission is to support education, the arts, and individual development.

While admission for the simulcast is free, tickets for the event can be reserved at the Dallas Opera website until October 21st. From October 22nd to November 4th tickets can be reserved at the Kay Yeager Box Office Window.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All rights reserved.