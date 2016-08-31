WFPD investigating possible drive-by shooting

Wichita Falls police are investigation a possible drive-by shooting on the 4200 block of Filmore.

Just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday police responded to report of shots fired in that area.

When police arrived at the scene a homeowner told them he heard the sound of gunfire coming from a home next door.

After further investigation by police eight shell casings, as well as eight bullet holes, were found in the garage of a neighboring home.

Officials attempted to make contact with the residence that home, however, all attempts were unsuccessful.

Police have no suspects at this time.

If you have any information on this or any other crime please contact Crime Stoppers at (940-322-9888).

