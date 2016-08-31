Standoff in Burkburnett ends when man surrenders to authorities - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

breaking

Standoff in Burkburnett ends when man surrenders to authorities

The scene outside of a home in Wingham Street in Burkburnett.(Source: KAUZ) The scene outside of a home in Wingham Street in Burkburnett.(Source: KAUZ)
BURKBURNETT, TX (KAUZ) -

A suspected wanted man was taken into custody in Burkburnett on Wednesday afternoon following a near  two hour -long standoff with authorities.

Witnesses say the man refused to surrender to officials when they attempted to remove him from a home in Burkburnett.

Wichita County Sheriff's Office, Burkburnett Police Department, and members of their SWAT unit were all dispatched to the scene on Wingham Street in Burkburnett.

The man eventually did surrender to authorities and is expected to be booked into Wichita County Jail.

No word on his identity at this time.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. Join us at 5pm and 6pm tonight for full details.

Copyright KAUZ 2016 All rights Reserved.   

  

Powered by Frankly