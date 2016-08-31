Standoff in Burkburnett ends when man surrenders to authorities

The scene outside of a home in Wingham Street in Burkburnett.(Source: KAUZ)

A suspected wanted man was taken into custody in Burkburnett on Wednesday afternoon following a near two hour -long standoff with authorities.

Witnesses say the man refused to surrender to officials when they attempted to remove him from a home in Burkburnett.

Wichita County Sheriff's Office, Burkburnett Police Department, and members of their SWAT unit were all dispatched to the scene on Wingham Street in Burkburnett.

Heavy police presence in Wingham in Burkburnett @Newschannel6Now pic.twitter.com/LbzobV12vw — Sarah HinesKAUZ (@kauz_sarah) August 31, 2016

The man eventually did surrender to authorities and is expected to be booked into Wichita County Jail.

No word on his identity at this time.

There were no shots fired between the occupant and officials. @Newschannel6Now — Sarah HinesKAUZ (@kauz_sarah) August 31, 2016

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. Join us at 5pm and 6pm tonight for full details.

Copyright KAUZ 2016 All rights Reserved.