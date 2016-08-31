Woman arrested on child endangerment charges

A Texoma mom was arrested on Tuesday, after leaving her kids alone at home while she went to the store.

Tana Darlene Howard was charged with abandoning or endangering a child. Wichita Falls police said around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Howard's four-year child was found playing in the street and neighbors and family members couldn't get in contact with Howard.

Howard told police she left the child with its older siblings.

The older siblings, 11 and 9 years old, were both found outside as well.



