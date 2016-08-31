Generous grant helps improve Skills Center - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Generous grant helps improve Skills Center

(Wichita Falls, TX) -- Industrial Automation students at Vernon College’s Skills and Training Center, will soon have the chance to better their work skills in the Advanced Trouble-Shooting Center, recently purchased.

The college has added new improvements to its’ Skills and Training Center after receiving a $10,000 grant through the PPG Foundation.

Mark Holcomb, the Chairman of Information and Technology said, the updates to the Skills Center is critical for teaching his students.

The updated facility won’t just be used for students, Holcomb and PPG plan to have employees take advantage of the facility by bettering their own skills and gain more confidence in their work.

Holcomb’s Industrial Automation program currently has close to 40 students enrolled. The program takes about two years to complete and gives each student the opportunity to graduate with an Associate’s degree.

With the additions of newly installed equipment, the Skills and Training Center hopes the program will continue to grow and the skills students take away will better them as workers.

