Blue Bell Unveils New Camo 'n Cream Flavor

Blue Bell Creameries is excited to announce a delicious new flavor called Camo 'n Cream.

Camo 'n Cream is a colorful combination of three great tasting ice cream flavors- pistachio almond, milk chocolate and cream cheese - swirled together in a camouflage pattern.

Camo 'n Cream is available in limited quantities in the half gallon and pint sizes.

Blue Bell offers more than 25 flavors of ice cream in the half gallon size as well as a selection of pint and cup sized items. Additional fan favorites will be released over the next several months.