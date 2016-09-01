Man arrested and tasered after altercation with WF police

A man is in jail after throwing rocks at Wichita Falls police officers.

Just before 3p.m. on Wednesday police responded to the 100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard to a call of criminal mischief.

Officers say 31-year-old Bryan Ray picked up a rock and threw it at a patrol vehicle then asked the officers if they wanted to fight.

Ray then took off and when officers chased him, he picked up rocks and threw them at the officers.

At one point, police say Ray charged after one of the officers and began to swing his fists.

Ray was tasered and taken to the Wichita County Jail on four counts of assault on a public servant and evading.

No one was injured.



Copyright 2016 KAUZ All rights reserved.