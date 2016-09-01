Three arrested after overnight drug bust - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Three arrested after overnight drug bust

Tamilyn Love, Daniel Neal, and Jamon Shaw (Source: WFPD) Tamilyn Love, Daniel Neal, and Jamon Shaw (Source: WFPD)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Three people were arrested overnight after a drug bust at the Parkway Villas Apartments on Brookdale Drive.

Just after 10p.m. on Wednesday Wichita Falls police say Jamon Shaw is charged with possession of marijuana.
Tamilyn Love is charged with delivery of marijuana and Daniel Neal is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

