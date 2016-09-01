Man arrested after threatening to assault his neighbor

A man is behind bars after threatening to assault his neighbor on Wednesday.



Police say David Duane Roberts was arrested in the 3000 block of 9th Street.

Officers said Roberts girlfriend ran to the neighbor for help accusing Roberts of attempting to assault her.

Roberts then threatened the neighbor multiple times with both a baseball bat and a brick.

Roberts was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All rights reserved.

