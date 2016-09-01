Woman arrested for aggravated assault after covering her victim - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Woman arrested for aggravated assault after covering her victim in gasoline

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A Wichita Falls woman was placed behind bars for aggravated assault. 
Police said Eran Roquemore was arrested at the Chesterfield Apartments on Grant on Thursday afternoon, after an altercation involving a knife and gasoline. 
Police said the events began as an argument and quickly escalated when Roquemore asked the man to leave the premises then began attacking him.

A struggle ensued, and Roquemore grabbed a knife law enforcement officials say.

The victim received a cut on his hand and had gasoline poured on him by Roquemore and ran once she grabbed a lighter. 

