Woman arrested for aggravated assault after covering her victim in gasoline

A Wichita Falls woman was placed behind bars for aggravated assault.

Police said Eran Roquemore was arrested at the Chesterfield Apartments on Grant on Thursday afternoon, after an altercation involving a knife and gasoline.

Police said the events began as an argument and quickly escalated when Roquemore asked the man to leave the premises then began attacking him.

A struggle ensued, and Roquemore grabbed a knife law enforcement officials say.

The victim received a cut on his hand and had gasoline poured on him by Roquemore and ran once she grabbed a lighter.

