Former Manhunt Monday suspect caught

A Wichita Falls woman who once appeared as a Manhunt Monday suspect is now behind bars

Rebeckia Cardenas, who was wanted in connection to a dozen financial crimes, was arrested on Wednesday.

The 43 year old faces ten charges of forgery, one charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying info and another charge of theft by check.

She remains in the Wichita County Jail on bonds totaling more than $275,000.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All rights reserved