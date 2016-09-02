Texoma's Most Wanted - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Most Wanted

WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 09-02-2016

Anthony Carrol Ray
White Male
DOB:  01-27-68  Bro/Bro
206 Lbs. / 5’10” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Driving While Intoxicated - 3rd or More

Olivia Rachelle Martinez
Black Female
DOB: 10-16-93  Blk/Bro
170 Lbs. / 5’01” Tall
Wanted For: Burglary of Habitation

Caitlin Jean Cummins
White Female
DOB: 07-29-93  Blo/Haz
130 Lbs. / 5’04” Tall
Wanted For: Violation Of Probation - Fraudulent Use / Possession of ID info

Jermar Jamie Fuller
Black Male
DOB: 11-15-93  Blk/Bro
175 Lbs. / 5’10” Tall
Wanted For: Forgery

Zacharei Dondrej Kelly
Black Male
DOB: 04-15-95  Blk/Bro
150 Lbs. / 5’10” Tall
Wanted For: Forgery

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities. 

If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll-free by dialing #888.

You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.

You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers: citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place.

Together we can make a difference.

Copyright 2016  KAUZ News All Rights Reserved 

Powered by Frankly