WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 09-02-2016

Anthony Carrol Ray

White Male

DOB: 01-27-68 Bro/Bro

206 Lbs. / 5’10” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Driving While Intoxicated - 3rd or More Olivia Rachelle Martinez

Black Female

DOB: 10-16-93 Blk/Bro

170 Lbs. / 5’01” Tall

Wanted For: Burglary of Habitation Caitlin Jean Cummins

White Female

DOB: 07-29-93 Blo/Haz

130 Lbs. / 5’04” Tall

Wanted For: Violation Of Probation - Fraudulent Use / Possession of ID info Jermar Jamie Fuller

Black Male

DOB: 11-15-93 Blk/Bro

175 Lbs. / 5’10” Tall

Wanted For: Forgery Zacharei Dondrej Kelly

Black Male

DOB: 04-15-95 Blk/Bro

150 Lbs. / 5’10” Tall

Wanted For: Forgery

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities.



If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll-free by dialing #888.



You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.



You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.



Crime Stoppers: citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place.



Together we can make a difference.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved