DPS make plea for drivers to be safe over holiday weekend

The Texas Department of Public Safety(DPS) is pleading with drivers to be extra cautious on the road when driving this holiday weekend.

Troopers and other law enforcement agencies from all over the county are cracking down reckless drivers.

DPS officials said during this same period in 2015 they man 488 DWI arrests, over 8,500 speeding citations and more than 200 felony arrests.

For more information on how to keep safe while traveling click here.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All rights reserved.