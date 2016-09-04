UPDATE: WFPD have Kingston Dr. shooting suspect in custody

Acting on information provided by a member of the community, just before 1:30p.m. on Sunday Police pulled over a gold Chevy SUV in the 4700 block of Southwest Parkway in Wichita Falls.

Police said the driver of that vehicle was identified as Kody Lott.

Witnesses said Lott, matched the description that police released on the shooter involved in Friday’s incident on nearby Kingston Drive.

Police said 20-year-old Kody Lott was taken into custody and question about Friday's shooting. Lott later confessed to the murder of Lauren Landavazo and the shooting of Makayla Smith.

Lott has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and prohibited weapon.

WFPD says Kody Lott confessed to the shooting. @Newschannel6Now pic.twitter.com/8p3bHQPR8l — Chris Horgen (@ChrisKAUZ) September 5, 2016

Earlier on Sunday, Wichita Falls Police blocked off a section of road near the 5200 block of Tower Drive, behind Fountaingate apartments in Wichita Falls.

Police executed a search warrant for an apartment in that complex, and created a perimeter around the area.

We now know this action is in connection to Friday’s shooting.

