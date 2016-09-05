Kody Lott: His Ex-girlfriend says he was abusive

The question on everyone's mind as we struggle to process last week's senseless shootings of two teenage girls...is why? Authorities say the shooter Kody Austin Lott is in custody and law enforcement officials say he confessed to the murder of Lauren Landavazo and the shooting of Makayla Smith...but who is Lott?

One person says she knows. Hailee Clayton is Lott's ex-girlfriend and she says she was physically abused during their 2 year relationship and has been harassed by Lott for years.

"I had a seatbelt wrapped around my throat, he pushed me down the stairs and busted my head on the dash of his car. It was just a really abusive relationship."

Clayton is describing some of the abuse she claims she suffered at the hands of Lott. She says she met him when they were both students at Archer City High School in 2010. She was a sophomore and says they dated until 2012.

"The entire second year of our relationship he was very abusive."

In 2012 she she moved to Colorado to live with her mother and Lott moved with her but she says within a month he was displaying such abusive behavior in front of her family that her mother bought him a bus ticket back to Texas and they broke up.

"I stayed up there for a year because I was scared because he kept threatening to kill me."

She moved back to Texas her senior year in 2013. She says she was in a new relationship with her current fiancee and had a baby. She says that was when the harassment began. She says Lott started threatening her, her child and her fiancee's lives.

"He said he was going to catch us out and about and make us wreck our vehicles and kill us and torture us."

She says she went to the Archer City Police Department to get a restraining order but she says they said they couldn't help her. Every few months she says they would get harassing texts or calls. She had blocked Lott from her phone and Facebook but he was still able to contact her fiancee because she says they wanted to keep a paper trail of the threats and harassment.

Lott sent his last threatening text to Clayton's fiancee at 10:22 am, Friday - the day of the shootings.

"He was saying he wanted to kidnap all three of us and torture my son and I in front of him and make him watch."

She said because of Lott she's lived in constant fear, for not only her life but that of her fiancee and son. She says her heart breaks for the victims and families of the tragic shooting. Sadly she says she wasn't too surprised when she heard Lott was arrested.

"His entire life he wanted to hurt people. His life goal was to hurt people because he was sad or mad, whatever."

We contacted the Archer City Police Department to find out about Hailee's claim regarding the restraining order. I have not heard back from them yet but will bring you an update as soon as it's available.

