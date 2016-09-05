Prayers for Healing - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Prayers for Healing

(Wichita Falls, TX) -- Community members across the city are still grieving from the loss of 13-year-old, Lauren Landavazo after she was shot and killed walking home from school Friday afternoon. Even though police say the person responsible is behind bars, Texoma is still hurting and grieving.

A prayer service was held Monday evening at First United Methodist Church in hopes of offering some comfort.

The service lasted about thirty minutes where friends and congregation members shared scripture and stories.

Mark Dudley, a sixth grade teacher at McNiel Middle School, spoke about Friday's events saying, “It's something that you're not prepared for, something that even in our wildest dreams we never thought that this is what the situation was.”

Students all across the district are being encouraged to wear purple to school on Tuesday, in honor of Lauren.     

Her family says that purple was her favorite color.

Mr. Dudley said he would like for all of the community to join in, bathing the entire city in purple for Lauren's memory across Wichita Falls.

