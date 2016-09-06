Suspect in shooting on Pennsylvania Road identified

We have new information on the shooting at a home on Pennsylvania Road in Wichita Falls.

The suspect’s vehicle was located early Tuesday morning in Seymour. As officers approached a gunshot was heard. The victim had a gunshot wound to his head and was identified as Kurt McCord the publisher of the Olney Advocate.

Police said a gun was found in his lap, his condition is unknown at this time.

Overnight on Monday, Wichita Falls police were on the lookout for a man who tried to break into a home on Pennsylvania Road.

Witnesses told police a man tried to get into a home by shooting the lock off the front door.

When that didn't work, he broke out a window and tried to crawl through.

Witnesses also told police he only got halfway through the window when he took off running as police approached the home.

Officers said at least six shots were fired into the home, but no one was injured.

