TECH TUESDAY: iPhone 7 Rumors

Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to reveal the new iPhone 7 on Wednesday, September 7.

Terry McAdams from MacTech Solutions in Wichita Falls stopped by the Newschannel 6 Studio to give us a sneak peak about some of the upgrade rumors.

According to CNN Money, Apple typically releases new iPhones a week or so after announcing them, often on a Friday. So, you might be able to buy one as early as September 16.

