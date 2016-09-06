National Hispanic Heritage Recognition Month - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

National Hispanic Heritage Recognition Month

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

September is National Hispanic Heritage Recognition Month.

Paul Reyes, president of Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative says there will be plenty of programs throughout the month to keep folks busy. 

Key events include a concert in partnership with MSU, the Road to College kickoff, and participation in TexomaGives.

