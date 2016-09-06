Graham car crash claims life of passenger

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers are investigating a crash that took the life of a man over the Labor Day Weekend.

Just after 10p.m. on Sunday Troopers responded to State Highway 251 about four miles north of Newcastle.

Officials said an 18-year old woman was travelling a south on Hwy 251, and did not notice a vehicle in front of her waiting to make a left turn.

She overcorrected, left the roadway, and overturned.

The driver was taken to United Regional with non-life threatening injuries, but the passenger in the car, 41-year old Edmond Charles Dalton II of Graham, was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.



Copyright 2016 KAUZ All rights reserved.