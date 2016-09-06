Lott: shooting was not "senseless", planned and thought out

The Wichita Falls man who is the suspect in the shooting of two teenage girls on Friday told police during an interview that his actions were not “senseless,” as he planned it out and spoke to the devil about what he was going to do.

According to Kody Lott’s arrest affidavit, Lott confessed to police that he shot Lauren Landavazo and Makayla Smith. He told police he knew both girls and the fact that one of them was already in a relationship made him angry.

Lott went on to recount the events of that day, telling police that he was upset that he did not have a girlfriend. Lott said he went to his parent’s residence at the Fountain Gate Apartment complex and took his step-father’s .22 caliber rifle, waited at a window for the girl to pass by; then drove his pickup truck up to the girls and opened fire.

Lott told police he shot Lauren first and then shot Makayla “a couple of times,” then he made his way back to Lauren before leaving the area and attempting to dispose of the rifle on a rural road. He then said he returned to the field to collect the weapon and return it to his parent’s apartment.

Lott was arrested on Sunday after a call to police said he fit the description of the suspect in media reports. Officers found spent .22 caliber shell casings in his car, the affidavit states.

Lott is being held on more than $4 million in bonds and is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

