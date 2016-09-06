Manhunt Monday

Wichita Falls Police are on the lookout for Micheal Tyrone Oneal

He is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

He was born on August 8, 1984. He is described as a Black male with Black hair and Brown eyes. He weighs approximately 140 pounds and is 5' 6".

Never attempt to apprehend this subject.

Anyone with information on this or any other criminal activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You don't have to give your information and you could win a cash reward.

