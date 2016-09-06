Raising Funds for Families

Funds are being raised to help out families from Fridays tragedy

(Wichita Falls, TX) --The healing process continues after Friday’s tragedy, with numerous fundraisers throughout Wichita Falls. Events included a spaghetti dinner, money donations, and a Zumbathon 2K.

People throughout Wichita Falls are trying to find ways they can help the families from Friday’s shooting.

Many wore purple today in remembrance of 13-year-old Lauren Landavazo. Market Street on Fairway Blvd, sold hundreds of purple and blue ribbons in memory of Lauren and support for Makayla.

Oh2BKids Learning Center also held a spaghetti dinner with all the funds going straight to Lauren and Makayla’s Family.

Nearly thirty minutes after doors opened over 100 people were served. Nicole Chapa, owner of the learning center says the support has been overwhelming.

Laci Edwards, a local Zumba Instructor, has organized a Zumbathon 5K on September 24th, open to everyone.

GoFundMe accounts have also been setup for both Lauren and Makayla if anyone would like to donate to either of the families.

