Raising Funds for Families - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Raising Funds for Families

Funds are being raised to help out families from Fridays tragedy Funds are being raised to help out families from Fridays tragedy

(Wichita Falls, TX) --The healing process continues after Friday’s tragedy, with numerous fundraisers throughout Wichita Falls. Events included a spaghetti dinner, money donations, and a Zumbathon 2K.

People throughout Wichita Falls are trying to find ways they can help the families from Friday’s shooting. 

Many wore purple today in remembrance of 13-year-old Lauren Landavazo. Market Street on Fairway Blvd, sold hundreds of purple and blue ribbons in memory of Lauren and support for Makayla.

Oh2BKids Learning Center also held a spaghetti dinner with all the funds going straight to Lauren and Makayla’s Family.

Nearly thirty minutes after doors opened over 100 people were served. Nicole Chapa, owner of the learning center says the support has been overwhelming.

Laci Edwards, a local Zumba Instructor, has organized a Zumbathon 5K on September 24th, open to everyone.

GoFundMe accounts have also been setup for both Lauren and Makayla if anyone would like to donate to either of the families.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-09-14 14:48:09 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:30:11 GMT

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

  • Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:25 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:25:42 GMT

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

  • Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:21:15 GMT
    (Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)(Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly