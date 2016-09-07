Open viewing being held for shooting victim

Friends, family and community members will gather on Wednesday to remember the teen killed while walking home from school on Friday.

A viewing, open to the public, will be held for Lauren Landavazo at 6p.m. – 8p.m. at the Owens & Brumley Funeral Home.

Funeral services are set for Thursday night at First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls at 6p.m.

