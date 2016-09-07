More Wichita Falls businesses show support for shooting victims

Funds are being raised to help out families from Fridays tragedy

More Texoma businesses are stepping up to support the families of the recent shooting in Wichita Falls.

On Monday, September 12, Back Porch Draft House, is donating 100% of their profits to the families of the Lauren Landavazo and Makayla Smith.

Opening hours for that day are 10:30 a.m. until 11p.m.

The restaurant is located at 4214 Kell W Blvd, in Wichita Falls.

