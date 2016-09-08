WFISD middle schools to host open houses highlighting additions

The McNiel Middle School and Barwise Middle School will be opening up their doors to the community at open houses Sunday, September 11.

McNiel’s open house will begin at 2:00 pm and Barwise’s open house at 4:00 pm. Both open houses are open to the public to attend.

The events are “come and go” and refreshments will be served.

WFISD officials say the purpose of the open house is to allow the community to see the additions that were made at both campuses that were made possible through the 2015 bond.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All rights reserved.