9-11 Memorial blood drive

Sunday is the 15th anniversary of 9/11 and the 911 memorial blood drive is happening at the texas blood institute on Gregory Street right next to Lowe's.

The drive starts at 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.



All of the blood donated will stay here in Texoma, and each donation could potentially save three lives.



If you can't make it out on Sunday, you can still donate by making an appointment at TXBI.org and they'll make sure your donation counts towards the cause.

