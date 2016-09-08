McNeil Middle School honors shooting victims with positive message

WFISD officials say the purpose of the open house is to allow the community to see the additions that were made at both campuses that were made possible through the 2015 bond.

McNeil Middle School is selling t-shirts, as a way to show its support for two students gunned down while walking home from school last Friday.

The Shirts say “We are one" on them with the school's name underneath.

Thursday was the first day the shirts were on sale and organizers say every dollar raised will go to the families of 13-year-old Lauren Landavazo and Makayla Smith.

