WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -
WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM
These individuals are wanted as of 09-09-2016
Karlee Janiece Gilmore
White Female
DOB: 6-07-82 Bro/Haz
125 Lbs. / 5’05” Tall
Wanted For: Violation Of Probation - Forgery of Financial Instrument
Desmond Jaroy Matthews
Black Male
DOB: 03-21-94 Blk/Bro
232 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Fail to ID Fugitive Intent to Give False Information
Roshanda Pierson
Black Female
DOB: 04-27-80 Blk/Bro
170 Lbs. / 5’01” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information
Robert Allen Gentry
White Male
DOB: 01-19-74 Bro/Blu
248 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Theft of Property O/$1,500 w/2 or More Previous Convictions
Lewis Sosa Ysasi
Hispanic Male
DOB: 06-02-80 Blk/Bro
135 Lbs. / 5’05” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance
IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities.
If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll-free by dialing #888.
You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.
You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.
