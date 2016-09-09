Wichita Falls Stroll and Roll gets moving this weekend

The Wichita Falls Museum Coalition is having their annual Stroll and Roll on Saturday in downtown Wichita Falls.

The free event is going on from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Stops on the stroll include 16 area museums and galleries.

This year's event has three new attractions, the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, The Jenny the Jet Exhibit, and First United Methodist Church.



