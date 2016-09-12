Manhunt Monday

Wichita Falls Police is on the lookout for Dewan Devon Lee.

He is charged with failure to register (sex offender).

He was born on December 26, 1982. He is described as a Black male with Black hair and Brown eyes. He weighs approximately 170 pounds and is 5' 10".

Never attempt to apprehend this subject.

Anyone with information on this or any other criminal activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You don't have to give your information and you could win a cash reward.

