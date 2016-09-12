Back Porch Draft House raises $14k for shooting victims

The community came together to support the families of Lauren Landavazo and Makayla Smith on Monday. In the wake of the shootings earlier this month, Back Porch Draft House donated 100% of their profits from food and beverage sales on Monday to the families. With donations totaling $14,000 each family will receive $7,000 from the restaurant.

In addition to donating their profits, the establishment also had t-shirts made as an additional fundraiser that could be purchased at the restaurant. Organizers say it was all about giving back to the families.

"In the end it came down to - it's never not enough. We can't take back the tragedy so we're just going to give 100% of everything we've got."

A great meal and a good cause meant a steady stream of patrons - the place was packed. They were all there to dine and donate.

"We heard that 100 % of the profits are going to them so we decided to come out here and support them."

"It's impressive to me. For being such a small community. I was very impressed the fact that they came together like this to help out the families in desperate need at this moment."

Organizers said they hoped to raise between $15 to $20 thousand dollars.

There are many different fund-raisers happening in association with the Smith and Landavazo families.If you have any questions about the authenticity of any event or fundraiser that you may want to donate to, the official Facebook page for fundraising is "Lauren's Legacy."

The Facebook group is the best way to keep track of all the fundraising events connected to the families.

