Crash at Broad and Kell sends one to hospital - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Crash at Broad and Kell sends one to hospital

File Photo (Source: KAUZ) File Photo (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Just before noon on Monday, emergency services responded to a vehicle accident at the intersection of Broad and Kemp Street.

Police at the scene said a Silverado pickup truck was traveling northbound on Broad Street when a Ford fusion ran the stop light and collided with the truck.

The driver of the truck was transported to United Regional hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly