Man arrested after quick thinking by neighbors

A Wichita Falls man is behind bars thanks to some quick thinking of neighbors.

Police say Michael Donahue was inside a vehicle that was not his in the 1200 block of north Fifth Street on Saturday night.

When the owner approached him Donahue ran but was quickly corralled by several people in the neighborhood and held down until police arrived on the scene.

Once at the scene, officers learned Donahue had a bag full of clothes that were taken from another vehicle on the 1300 block of Fifth Street.

During the arrest Donahue he became confrontational and made verbal threats.

The 31-year-old was booked into the Wichita County Jail for burglary of a vehicle, resisting arrest, assault, and other charges.

