Civilians Stopping Crime

(Wichita Falls, TX) -- A Wichita Falls man is behind bars thanks to some quick thinking of neighbors.

Officers said the latest incident happened Saturday on North 5th Street. When Michael Donahue was inside a vehicle that was not his.

When the owner approached him Donahue ran, which sent neighbors into action.

Police say when they got there several people were already holding down the 31-year-old.

This is the second act of heroism following the actions of three MSU football players who police said helped catch and detain another man who tried to steal a bike.

While these situations turned out okay, Wichita Falls Police Sergeant Harold McClure, would never recommend these actions.

McClure said, “You never know if the individual they're trying to detains mental status, you don't know if they have a weapon. They might be impaired because of some type of intoxicant.”

Sgt. McClure said, although protecting your property is your right, getting involved in unknown situations is extremely dangerous.

But that doesn't mean you should just stand by and do nothing. Police say that being a good eye witness is always important

They recommend contacting the police and give them any information on the suspect with a description or the direction of travel.

If you are worried about sharing that information with police, you can always call crime-stoppers and never have to leave your name.

