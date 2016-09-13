Area learning institutions host Community Cafe

Parents of soon-to-be-college students listen up.The WFISD, Midwestern State University, and Vernon College are holding a Community Cafe at 6p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Vernon College’s Wichita Falls campus.



The event is designed to help parents and students learn about the importance of a college education, and the steps needed for children to be “college ready.”

Parents and future students can learn about scholarships and financial aid. High school seniors and the first college attendees can enter to win a $1,000 scholarship to MSU and a $500 scholarship to Vernon college.



