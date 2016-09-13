Power Restored In Henrietta

UPDATE: Power has been restored to residents in Henrietta. It happened around midnight. Residents had full power as of Wednesday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY: Home owners in Henrietta are dealing with a wide-spread power outage Tuesday evening after a mechanical failure at a substation.

ONCOR personnel are on site and working on repairing the flow of electricity.

No word yet on when repairs will be finished and power restored but representatives tell us that they are hoping to have it back on by midnight or earlier if possible.

Click the map below to stay up to date with information.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All rights reserved