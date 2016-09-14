Traffic Alert: Portion of Old Iowa Park Road will close for Homecoming parade

The 2016 City View Homecoming parade and carnival will be held on Wednesday.



The parade starts at City View Elementary at 6 p.m. and will travel down City View Drive, ending at the high school.

The carnival will start in the east parking lot of the high school when the parade ends.

The event is a fundraiser for school organizations.

As a result of the festivities, Old Iowa Park Road down to Wrangler Drive will be closed from at 5:50p.m. until the parade is over.

