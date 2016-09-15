Monday Manhunt suspect now behind bars

This week's Monday Manhunt suspect is now behind bars.

Wichita Falls Police said Dewan Devon Lee was arrested on Thursday.

Lee was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.



If you have any information on a manhunt suspect, you are asked to call crime stoppers at 322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your tip leads to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All rights reserved.