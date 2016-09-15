Monday Manhunt suspect now behind bars - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Monday Manhunt suspect now behind bars

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

This week's Monday Manhunt suspect is now behind bars.

Wichita Falls Police said Dewan Devon Lee was arrested on Thursday.

Lee was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.


If you have any information on a manhunt suspect, you are asked to call crime stoppers at 322-9888.
You never have to give your name, and if your tip leads to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.

